Transfer: Dembele Agree Personal Terms With Chelsea

Chelsea and Lyon striker Moussa Dembele have agreed on personal terms for a possible transfer to Stamford Bridge, according to transfer expert Ian McGarry.

Dembele is being lined up for a January return to England with Express Sport understanding Chelsea are keen on signing the former Celtic and Fulham frontman.

Lyon owner Jean-Michel Aulas stated this week that Dembele was not for sale in the January window.

However, McGarry says there have been talks between Chelsea and Dembele and a contract has been agreed.

McGarry said on the Transfer Window Podcast: “My information is that Chelsea have fairly agreed [a] contract, verbally that is, with Dembele and his representatives in terms of the player’s wages, bonuses etc, and that it remains for the club to agree the fee, fee structure and/or any add ons etc with Jean Michel-Aulas of Lyon.

“So I think they are ahead in this but Manchester United need goals, almost everyone in the Premier League needs to buy goals in January, that seems to be the trend always every time this window opens, that everyone is looking for a striker.”

That is despite Aulas stating Dembele wants to stay at Lyon to win silverware.

“We are not in a dramatic situation. It is difficult in terms of the content of our football but we are still in all the competitions,” Aulas said.

“We are going to try to strengthen. Our first reaction is to look to the youngsters in the academy who are playing and showing more.

“The second is to sign players. The board has decided to do it but not at any price and not at all costs.

“We will only do deals that correspond with what our Sporting Director, board members and manager want.

“They are not pieces of good news that are coming from Spain, but they are pieces of news… Moussa Dembele will not leave because he wants to stay to win something with Lyon.

“There have been offers for him and for other players but none of those that we want to keep will leave in January.”

Last week Lyon released a club statement insisting that Dembele was not for sale.