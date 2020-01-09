Super Eagles Midfielder Seals Loan Move To La Liga Side Getafe

Super Eagles midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo, has joined La Liga side Getafe FC on loan for the rest of the 2019/20 season.

Etebo, who has struggled for regular playing time at Stoke City, joined Los Azulones with an option to sign permanently, according to a statement on Getafe’s website.

The hard-tackling midfielder was a prominent member of “The Potters” squad under former manager Nathan Jones but fell out of favour when Micheal O’Neil took charge in November.

Jose Bordalas, Getafe coach, made a request to Angel Torres, the club president, for another central midfielder after Markel Bergara announced his desire to retire due to the multitude of injuries he has suffered.

The 24-year-old Nigerian featured in 11 league games for Stoke City this season.

The former Warri Wolves player joined Stoke City from CD Fierense, a Portuguese club, for €7.2m in the summer of 2018, having previously spent time on loan at Spanish outfit Las Palmas.

He played 14 times for Las Palmas and failed to prevent their relegation in the 2017/18 season.

Getafe currently occupy sixth position in the LaLiga table, securing 30 points from 18 matches.