Award-winning songstress Simi has tackled blogger, Tunde Ednut’s view on how women should treat their husbands after long days at work.

Ednut had in an Instagram post schooled women to be sources of rest for their husband, regardless of what earlier transpired between them.

According to the blogger, if women fail to do that, they may lose their husbands to other woman.

He wrote, Women: No matter what transpired between you and him, be a source of rest when your husband returns from work, not a source of stress. Women who are sources of stress to their husbands may lose them to the women who give them the rest.”

In her response, Simi wh appeared to be displeased with the comment, asked Ednut to start lecturing people to love their partner how they want to be loved.

“Who will be her source of rest when she returns from work? Lol. You need to start telling people to love their partner how they want to be loved – period. Whatever u can’t take, don’t do. And vice versa. Love is not that complicated. You people turn marriage to work, especially for the woman. Anyone looking to be babied or tolerated because “God said” should stay single. Stressful,” the “Joromi” crooner wrote.