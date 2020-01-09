‘Power Is Transient,’ Buhari’s Minister Warns Public Officer Holders

The Minister of Labour and Employment (State) Festus Keyamo (SAN) has cautioned political office holders not to “annex public office as a personal chattel” as power is transient.

Concise News understands that Keyamo gave the warning on Thursday in a tweet on his official handle where he noted that political officer holders only have limited time to contribute to the development of the society.

According to him, “Public officers must always bear in mind the cliche that power is transient. They have limited time to make their modest contributions & bow out for others to continue.

“No one can annex public office as a personal chattel. That’s why I recoil from the razzmatazz of public office.”