Omatsola Claims Marlians Sent Him Death Threats (Photos)

Lagos-based pastor, Chris Omatsola, has claimed that he received series of death threats from Marlians, shortly after he revealed that controversial singer, Naira Marley was “demonic and satanic”.

The drama began when Omashola, in a tweet highlighting prophecies for year 2020, said: “In 2020, God told me, Naira Marley is A Demon, He is Satanic and should repent before it’s too late. His songs are demonically inspired to destroy the Destiny of The Youths of this generation, Nigerian youths should desist from calling themselves Marlians.”

This did not go down well with Marley’s fans (Marlians) who dug up the pastor’s old sex tape with his former lover and church member Princess Tamaratokoni Okpewho online.

But reacting to the surfaced sex tape, Omatsola in series of tweets he tagged “Marlians Get Lost” said it was his past and he has repented.

According to a report on Linda Ikeji’s blog, Omatsola said he got death threats since he made the prophecy public.

”I want to sound this as a note of warning to Naira Marley and his Marlians Gang to restrain from this as I am unintimidated and cant be stopped” he said

Omatsola reportedly shared screenshots of some of the death messages he got.

