Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Thursday, Jan. 9th, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly summoned the six Governors from the South West to an emergency meeting over the launch of a regional security outfit called ‘Amotekun’. The six governors of the region are Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun) Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos). However, the President asked the six governors to attend a meeting at Aso Rock on Wednesday evening to discuss the details of Amotekun and why it should be allowed to commence.

Nigeria’s number one police officer, Mohammed Adamu, has condemned the rise of misuse of firearms, deployment of officers on unauthorised duties and the violation of rights of the citizens. The Inspector-General of Police gave the condemnation while addressing the commanders in charge of the Police Mobile Force, Special Protection Unit and the Counter-Terrorism Unit at the force headquarters, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court in Nigeria on Wednesday affirmed the March 2019 reelection of Ifeanyi Okowa as Delta State Governor. Concise News reports that the seven-man panel, headed by Justice Centus Nweze, in a unanimous ruling, held that the appellant, Great Ogboru, failed to prove allegations of over-voting. According to Justice Nweze, the appeal filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was a waste of the precious time of the court.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met behind closed doors with the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mela Kyari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The agenda of the meeting was unknown at the time of this report.

Oil prices moved up Wednesday morning after Iran fired a barrage of ballistic missiles against two bases housing US and coalition forces in Iraq. It was learned that the benchmark WTI jumped as much as 4.53 percent to $65.54 a barrel before settling down slightly after Iran responded to the US killing of its military commander Qasem Soleimani.

A Ukrainian Boeing-737 with over 176 people on board crashed in Iran after taking off from Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran Wednesday, according to local media. According to state news agency IRNA, 167 passengers and nine crew members were onboard the aircraft operated by Ukraine International Airlines.

The houses of former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, in Abuja have been searched by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday. Concise News understands that one of the former lawmaker’s aides, Suleiman Ahmed, confirmed the search by officials of the anti-graft agency.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday vowed to reopen the investigation of former Rivers State Governor Peter Odili. The anti-graft agency said the injunction obtained by Odili was being challenged at the Supreme Court. Acting EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu said subsequent judgments have held that the agency cannot be restrained from investigating anyone. He spoke with reporters during a visit to Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi West, Taiwo Kola-Ojo is dead. Ojo slumped and died on Tuesday evening while playing lawn tennis. The Kogi State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Bode Ogunmola who confirmed the death in a statement on Wednesday described Kola-Ojo’s death as sudden and shocking.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Iran appeared to be “standing down” after Tehran fired missiles at airbases housing US forces in Iraq. Trump said there were no American or Iraqi casualties in the attacks, and “only minimal damage was sustained in our military bases.”

