Nigerian Army Kill, Injure Bandits During Clash In Katsina State

Troops of the 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army on Tuesday killed some bandits in the Magama Jibia Local Government Area of Kastina State, Concise News reports.

It was gathered that the troops met the bandit while they (bandits) were carrying out kidnap operations along Mallamawa in Jibia; leading to a heavy gun battle.

Many of the bandits were killed while some ran away with varying level of injuries. Also, two soldiers were injured in the process with the Army spokesman Captain Kayode Owolabi revealing that troops have dominated the area.

Owolabi added that two Customs officers had been kidnapped before the encounter and invasion of some of the bandits’ hideouts, however.

According to him, other civilians who had been kidnapped during the period have returned home as the troops pursue the bandits in an attempt to rescue the two Customs officers.