N-Power: ‘Real Reason’ FG Is Disengaging Batch A Beneficiaries Revealed

Concise News has gathered that Batch A beneficiaries of the Muhammadu Buhari administration’s N-Power programme are going to be ejected from the scheme “because there was no budgetary provision for them in the 2020 national budget”.

Recall this online news medium reported how the disengagement of the pioneer set of the famed scheme will take place between January and February 2020.

As per Leadership Newspaper, ‘the management of the National Social Investment Office (NSIO) had already prepared an exit plan for the outgoing beneficiaries after spending 16 extra months for the two-year programme.’

A top official of NSIO – an office the N-Power scheme is under – who does not want to be named disclosed that the time had come for the affected 200,000 beneficiaries to go, as he repeatedly said: “But they must go. They have to go. Government cannot sustain it. Government has to graduate some so that they can enroll other people too.”

Also another source in the presidency explained that the first batch of 200,000 were supposed to leave the scheme before now, adding that they were left on the payroll because of the 2019 general elections because that was not the right time to disengage them.

“Their exit time fell on 2018 which was election period.

“So, it will not be wise for the government to be sacking 200,000 people on the eve of the general elections. Politically, it’s not wise.

“That’s why the programme stretched till this time. They have even stayed nine months extra on the payroll.

“The truth is that they don’t even have allocation for them in the 2020 budget and because of that, they will not be paid. They will exit them this January or so,” the source stated.

The reason of lack of budgetary provision for 2016 beneficiaries in the 2020 budget provided holds water as President Buhari slashed allocation to the key social intervention scheme of his administration, the Social Investment Programmes (SIPs), by a massive 94 per cent.

While the programme was allocated N500 billion in each of the previous three budget cycles, it was allocated only N30 billion in the 2020 budget proposal President Buhari presented to the National Assembly in October last year.