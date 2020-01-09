Joke Silva Opens Up On Sex Life With Husband, Olu Jacobs

Nigerian A-list actress, Joke Silva has revealed that she and her husband actor, Olu Jacobs still make love, but in ways suitable for their age.

58-year-old Joke made the revelation during her appearance on a TVC show, where she spoke on her life as a married woman.

Concise News reports that the show host, Morayo Afolabi-Brown had asked if the actress and her 77-year-old still “do the do”

Responding, Joke said: “Yes, we still do the do, but in a way that is suitable for our age.”

Speaking further on issues that have eaten deep into the society, the mother of two recounted how she was sexually harassed in the university, despite birthing two children.

“This issue of sexual harassment does not have anything to do with how you dress. I didn’t want to go to university because I just wanted to do my acting thing and my parents allowed me.

“I already had two children before going to the university, yet, I got harassed by a professor,” she added.

She further stated that it was pertinent for the country to build more factories.

The duo has been in the Nollywood industry for more than a decade and has been credited many times for their notable exploits and outstanding input in the industry.