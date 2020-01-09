I Was Diagnosed With Lyme Disease, Justin Beiber Reveals

Contrary to beliefs that Canadian singer and actor, Justin Bieber has been looking unhealthy as a result of excess drug intake, he has revealed that he was recently diagnosed with Lyme disease which affected his skin.

Beiber made the revelation in an Instagram post on Wednesday, January 8.

According to the singer, things have been rough for him in a couple of years, which many do not understand.

He stated that he would make a compilation of his experiences in documentary series that would be made available on YouTube platform.

Beiber wrote “While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.

“These things will be explained further in a docu series I’m putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!! It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP”

Recently, the singer, in the long post narrated how tough his journey to stardom was and how he had dealt with the every situations life threw at him.

Sharing the post which he captioned “Hope you find time to read this it’s from my heart”, on his Instagram page, the singer recounted how his parent divorced and how he survived despite financial challenges.

He went further to reveal how he ventured into drugs at the age of nineteen and how it affected his relationships.