Gunmen Abduct Four Catholic Seminarians In Kaduna

Four seminarians have been abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers from Good Shepherd Catholic Major Seminary in Kakau, along Kaduna-Abuja road on Wednesday night.

The Registrar of the school, Rev Fr (Dr) Joel Usman, reported that the victims were seized around 10:30 pm and 11:00 pm.

According to him: “Good Shepherd Major Seminary was attacked by armed bandits yesterday January 8, 2020, between 10.30-11:00 pm.

“After headcount of students with security agents, 4 Seminarians have been declared missing. Kindly say a prayer for their release.”