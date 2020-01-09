Home » Gunmen Abduct Four Catholic Seminarians In Kaduna

Gunmen Abduct Four Catholic Seminarians In Kaduna

By - 21 minutes ago on January 09, 2020
Gunmen Abduct Four Catholic Seminarians In Kaduna

Gunmen. FILE

Four seminarians have been abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers from Good Shepherd Catholic Major Seminary in Kakau, along Kaduna-Abuja road on Wednesday night.

The Registrar of the school, Rev Fr (Dr) Joel Usman, reported that the victims were seized around 10:30 pm and 11:00 pm.

According to him: “Good Shepherd Major Seminary was attacked by armed bandits yesterday January 8, 2020, between 10.30-11:00 pm.

“After headcount of students with security agents, 4 Seminarians have been declared missing. Kindly say a prayer for their release.”

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Donatus Anichukwueze is a journalism graduate from the Lagos State University, School of Communication. He's a writer with special interest in technology, sports, entertainment and politics. He's also a true and true Chelsea FC fan.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters 

Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. 

Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply. 


Click To Add Concise News To Home Screen.