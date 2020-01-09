FG Issues New Directives To NBC, Wants Broadcast Industry Sanitized

The Federal Government has directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to implement new measures to re-position the country’s broadcast industry.

Concise News reports that the Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed issued the directive on Thursday in a statement where he noted that the order is meant to bring Nigeria up to speed with the best broadcast practices.

According to him, the directive was necessary after the submission of the report of a committee set up to work out the modalities for implementing the recommendations approved by President Muhammadu Buhari to re-position the broadcast industry.

”Following my satisfaction with the report which was very professional and detailed, I wish to direct the Commission to take the necessary measures to effect the implementation of the various provisions therein,” the Minister added.

“This directive covers the provision for the regulation of the web and online TV/radio; regulation of international broadcasters beaming signals into Nigeria; hate speech; human resource and staff welfare; funding for the implementation of the reforms; monitoring; Independence of the Regulator and ease of issuing Licenses as well as competition and monopoly issues.”

He added: ”This regulation prevents the misuse of monopoly or market power or anti-competitive and unfair practices by a foreign or local broadcaster to suppress other local broadcasters in the television and radio markets, having removed exclusivity from all content in Nigeria and mandated the sharing of all content upon the payment of commercially viable fees.”