EPL Transfer: Man United Speaks On Bidding For Tottenham’s Eriksen

Manchester United have cancelled out making a bid to bring Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen to Old Trafford in this January window.

Reports have linked United with a £20m offer for the Dane, who is out of contract at the end of the season, but no bid has been made.

United held discussions with Spurs about a deal for Eriksen last summer but the player remained in north London.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News reports that Eriksen sees his future away from the Premier League and is likely to be on his way to Inter Milan.

The Italian club’s chief executive Giuseppe Marotta confirmed earlier this week that they are interested in the Denmark international but said they have had no discussions with Spurs yet.

“If I was Jan or Christian, I would stay,” Mourinho told Sky Sports.

“Because they have been here for such a long time, they are living the life of the club in the past four, five years, the transition to White Hart Lane to the best stadium in the world, the perspectives of the future, the vision of the club, if I was them I would say I want to be part of the next thing.”

The 27-year-old has made 24 appearances for Spurs this season.