EPL: Former Juventus Coach Ready To Take Over United Coaching Job

A former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is rearing to take over the coaching role at Manchester United with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under increasing pressure.

Concise News reports that United have had a torrid time recently with back-to-back losses to Arsenal and rivals Manchester City in the Premier League and Carabao Cup respectively.

United have just two wins in their last six matches with the development leading to calls for the dismissal of the Norwegian gaffer.

According to SportsMail, the 52-year-old Italian who left Juventus last summer, after landing a fifth consecutive Serie A title, is eagerly waiting for Solskjaer’s sack in the hopes of coaching the Premier League giants.

Several teams in Europe like Arsenal and Tottenham had wanted to sign Allegri when they sacked their coaches but the gaffer seemed not to be interested in them.