EPL: Big Blow For Leicester City As Injury Rules Out Ndidi For Weeks

English Premier League side Leicester City have been dealt a big blow after injury ruled out Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi out of action for about three weeks.

Ndidi who teamed up with the Foxes from Genk in January 2017, had a knock in training on Tuesday and was not part of the squad that drew 1-1 with Aston Villa in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final tie, Wednesday.

According to Leicester City’s coach Brendan Rodgers, the former U-17 World Cup winner will undergo a surgery which means he will be out of action until February.

“Wilf took a knock in training yesterday, which unfortunately means he might need a slight operation tomorrow,” the former Celtic boss said before the game with Villa. “That’ll put him out for a few weeks, but it’s not overly serious, so hopefully, going into February, he’ll be fit and ready to go again.”

The King Power outfit are second in the Premier League table with the Ndidi, 23, who has played 23 times this season, striking twice for the Foxes.