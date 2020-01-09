A Brazil court documents made available to the public on Wednesday has revealed that a judge has ordered Netflix to stop showing a controversial gay Jesus film .

The movie which shows Jesus Christ in a gay relationship and Mary as a weed-smoker, has angered millions all over the world, who have signed a petition demanding its withdrawal.

In the ruling against Netflix, the state court judge said: “The right to freedom of expression … is not absolute.”

Asked for a response, Netflix said it had no comment on the ruling, which the judge issued on Tuesday.

The injunction ordering Netflix to take the show off its online platform was issued by judge Benedicto Abicair after a religious organization Associaçao Centro Dom Bosco de Fe e Cultura filed a lawsuit against the show’s creators Porta dos Fundos.

The injunction had been denied by a lower court but Abicair, who handles appeals, wrote that the ruling was needed to protect against abuses of the freedom of expression.

“I understand, yes, that there must be reflection so that excesses do not occur, avoiding nefarious consequences for many, due to eventual foolishness by a few,” he wrote.

“Exhibiting the ‘artistic production’ … may cause graver and more irreparable damage than its suspension.”

“Any form of censorship or threat to this hard-won freedom means a setback, and cannot be accepted by society,” Felipe Santa Cruz, the Order’s president, said in a statement.

Recall that The Rio de Janeiro headquarters of Porta dos Fundos, the creators of the movie was hit by a Molotov cocktail attack in the early hours of December 24.

According to reports, two petrol bombs were thrown at the building, causing a fire which was put out by one of the office’s security guards.

Porta dos Fundos, in a press statement, said no one was hurt in the attack which, however, “endangered several innocent lives in the company and on the street.”