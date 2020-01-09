Justice Jude Okeke of an High Court in Abuja has sentenced the Director-General of the National Council of Art and Crafts (NCAC), Olusegun Runsewe, to prison over contempt of court.

Okeke gave the order while ruling on a motion drawn from a suit filed by Ummakalif Limited against the Minister of the FCT; Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA); DG of NCAC, and the Minister for Culture and Tourism, as the first, second, third and fourth defendants respectively, NAN reports.

In the motion, the claimant sought an order of the court committing Runsewe to prison for contempt of court order made on December 15, 2017.

Justice Okeke described Runsewe’s action as highly ‘contemptuous’.

According to the judge, sentencing the NCAC boss to the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS) will serve as a deterrent to others who abuse office and disobey court orders with disdain.

He ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to arrest Runsewe with immediate effect and hand him over to the NCS pending when he retraces his steps.