Carabao Cup: What Rodgers Said About Iheanacho’s Performance Against Villa

Nigerian international Kelechi Iheanacho has been hailed by his manager at Leicester City after he scored a goal in his side’s Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

Rodgers described Iheanacho as a ‘big talent’, adding that the 23-year-old works so hard every day in training.

Iheanacho came on as a substitute in the second half to score the equaliser for the Foxes following a fine assist from Jamie Vardy at the King Power Stadium.

Freddy Guilbert put Aston Villa ahead with their first shot of the game after 28 minutes.

Speaking after the game, Rodgers was quoted by FourFourTwo as saying at his post-match press conference: “He’s a big talent.

“Iheanacho didn’t play a lot of football at Manchester City and it takes a bit of time to adapt.

“But since I’ve come in his confidence has grown and grown and we believe in him and believe in his talent and this season he has really come to the fore.

“He works so hard every day. He’s either making a goal or scoring a goal now and he works so hard in his pressing game. He was a threat when he came on tonight and I’m delighted for him.”

Leicester will now take on Aston Villa in the second leg at Villa Park on January 28.