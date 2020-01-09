Carabao Cup: Iheanacho Reacts After Saving Leicester City Against Villa

Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho is excited as he scored the equalizer for Leicester City in their 1-1 Carabao Cup first leg semi-final draw with Aston Villa.

Concise News understands that Iheanacho, who came on as a substitute, finished a Jamie Vardy’s pass in the 74th-minute of the clash at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday.

Freddy Guilbert gave Aston Villa the lead with their first shot of the game after 28 minutes in the first-ever League Cup semi-final meeting between the sides.

Speaking after the match, the Nigerian took to his Twitter handle to describe the game as a great come back for his side, expressing joy at scoring for his team.

“Great come back foxes 🦊 never quit,” the former Manchester City star wrote. “Happy to get another goal all glory to God.”

Leicester City who are second on the Premier League log, are gunning for their first Cup final since 2000 with the return leg of the encounter set for the Villa Park on January 28th, 2020.

Great come back foxes 🦊 never quit. Happy to get another goal all glory to God pic.twitter.com/AHjv6pyLfY — Kelechi Iheanacho (@67Kelechi) January 8, 2020

Leicester City Suffer Big Blow

Meanwhile, Leicester have been dealt a big blow after injury ruled Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi out of action for about three weeks.

Ndidi who teamed up with the Foxes from Genk in January 2017, had a knock in training on Tuesday and was not part of the squad that drew 1-1 with Aston Villa in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final tie, Wednesday.

According to Leicester City’s coach Brendan Rodgers, the former U-17 World Cup winner will undergo a surgery which means he will be out of action until February.

“Wilf took a knock in training yesterday, which unfortunately means he might need a slight operation tomorrow,” the former Celtic boss said before the game with Villa. “That’ll put him out for a few weeks, but it’s not overly serious, so hopefully, going into February, he’ll be fit and ready to go again.”

The King Power outfit are second in the Premier League table with the Ndidi, 23, who has played 23 times this season, striking twice for the Foxes.