Buhari ‘Summons’ South-West Governors Over Launch Of ‘Amotekun’

President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly summoned the six Governors from the South West to an emergency meeting over the launch of a regional security outfit called ‘Amotekun’.

The six governors of the region are Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun) Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos).

Concise News understands that the decision by the governors to establish a security outfit was last year agreed to after a series of meetings which will put a stop to the insecurity situation in the region.

Later a security summit was organized by the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission in July at the wake of heightened kidnapping and armed robbery mostly on highways in the region to finally deliberate on the setting up of the outfit.

Its personnel will include members of the vigilante group in each state, security experts and conventional security agencies including the police and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

They are to gather intelligence and effect arrests where relevant, with the overall goal of improving security in the region.

This news medium understands that the launch of the new security outfit is billed to take place on Thursday in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The launching will be presided over by Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who is the Chairman, Southwest Governors’ Forum.

However, the President asked the six governors to attend a meeting at Aso Rock on Wednesday evening to discuss the details of Amotekun and why it should be allowed to begin.

Dismissing the report of a meeting, the Ekiti State Commissioner for Information, Muyiwa Olumilua, said that South-West governors had not been invited to Abuja on Wednesday for a meeting over Amotekun, fuelling fears the launch might be halted.

He said, “The inauguration still holds tomorrow (Thursday). As I speak, all other South-West governors are in their states preparatory to the launch. The launch is going on tomorrow (Thursday) as scheduled. Governor Kayode Fayemi left for Abuja after the state Executive Council meeting in Ado Ekiti today (Wednesday).

“All the issues concerning Amotekun have been resolved and the launch will go on tomorrow (Thursday) as scheduled.”