Buhari Meets With ASUU Over IPPIS Saga

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the controversial Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

ASUU’s President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, led national officers of the union to the meeting, which started at 3 pm.

At the meeting, ASUU reportedly presented its position on the issue to Buhari.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige and the Minister of Finance/Budget/National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, also attended the meeting.

ASUU had for several months now rejected the enrollment of its members into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.

They said that the system as unacceptable because it didn’t capture the peculiarities of the structure of the university system which is flexible and pragmatic.

This had led to several threats by the union to mobilise its members for a nationwide strike if the Federal Government stopped the salaries of lecturers for resisting enrolment on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.

The union noted that its experts had designed a “unique prototype of the IPPIS for the university system named, University Transparency and Accountability Solution, which it urged the Federal Government to implement in universities instead of the IPPIS.