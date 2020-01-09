Bandits Kill Four, Kidnap 20 Others In Niger State Attack

Four persons have been killed as bandits attacked Beni community in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State on Wednesday, Concise News reports.

This news platform understands that recently, some bandits had ambushed and killed a military captain and four other military officers in the area.

During the attack, they abducted the Chief Imam of Beni Central mosque Umar Mohammed who was on his way for a naming ceremony. This is as the gunmen kidnapped 20 other members of the community.

The District Head of Beni Jafaru Sarki said the bandits, numbering over 50 went from house to house, dispossessing the people of their valuables including cattle.

“They came three days ago and stole over 200 cows from Fulani men, and this morning, they came again in their numbers,” Sarki told Channels Television.

“So far four people have been killed, they shot another boy in the head and we don’t know if he will survive. They are so many in numbers; I can’t count them and they all had guns.”

He added: “The unfortunate thing is that we informed the security agents about it after the first attack but up till now nobody came to our rescue.

“What is the essence of security if people’s lives and property are not safe. This community is under siege at the moment and we are helpless.”