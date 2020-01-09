Alleged Money Laundering: Court Fixes Date For Resumption Of Mompha’s Trial

A Federal High court in Lagos has fixed January 15, this year for the trial of Instagram big boy and Bureau De’ Change Operator, Mompha who was earlier accused of money laundering.

The new date was fixed on Wednesday, January 9, at the instance of the defendant’s counsel, Mr Ademola Adefolaju, who stood in for Mr Gboyega Oyewole (SAN).

The social media celebrity was arrested on Friday, October 18, 2019 and was granted bail on Friday, November 29, after being arraigned on 14-count charge bordering on fraud and money laundering.

In the charges against Mompha, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alleged that he procured one Ismalob Global Investment Limited and retained in its bank account an aggregate of N32.9bn between 2015 and 2018.

He was also accused of negotiating foreign exchange transactions of various sums with various persons when he was not an authorised seller appointed by the CBN.

When the charges were read to him, Mompha pleaded ‘not guilty.’