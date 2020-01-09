Actress Racheal Okonkwo Becomes Enugu State Ambassador

Rachael Okonkwo. Source: Instagram.Nollywood screen goddess, Rachael Okonkwo has been appointed as an ambassador for Youth Development in the in Enugu state.

Concise News reports that a post shared by Okonkwo’s friend, Joy Helen indicates that the actress received the appointment letter from the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

“Well deserved.. Enugu state Ambassador on youth development. It can only be God @rechaelokonkwo Ugo oma …child of grace” she captioned the photo.

Well, we can say boldly say that this is one of the best ways to start a new year.