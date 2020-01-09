2023: Why APC May Fail When Buhari Leaves – Former Minister

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may fail in 2023 when President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office since the party will find it hard to get voters, according to Adebayo Shittu.

Concise News understands that Adebayo Shittu, a former Minister of Communication, made the claim on Wednesday in Osogbo, Osun State during a programme tagged “The Frontliners” organized by the Association of Veteran Journalists (AVJ).

According to him, the ruling APC must put its house in order to avoid losing the presidential seat in 2023 when Buhari leaves office, just as he refuted reports that the Nigerian leader may be seeking a third term.

“In the last two elections, Buhari got over 15 million votes and that is because he is on the ballot,” the former minister noted. “From the North alone, he got over 12 million votes on each occasion.

“If the APC is not careful and puts its house in order, where will the vote come in 2023 if the magnet of Buhari is no more on the ballot?”

Shittu claimed that “Buhari is the most selfless leader Nigeria ever had. This is one President who when elected slashed his salary by 50 per cent

“As we also know, his lifestyle for the past 20 years has not changed. He is not flamboyant. What he is looking for is a good legacy.

“Obasanjo failed when he attempted it (third term ), so you think a less ambitious person would now be the one to do that? It will not happen, so I think it is not a matter we should focus on. It is a waste of time.”

Ndigbo Gunning For Presidency

Meanwhile, the South-East will produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023, the Igbo socio-political group, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has insisted.

Concise News reports that the Ohanaeze said this in a statement on Wednesday while reacting to comments by the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) that Ndigbo may not get the presidency due to the Biafra agitation.

“Igbos suffer from both superiority and inferiority complexes,” ACF Secretary-General Anthony Sani had said. “At one point, they tout their superiority by claiming to be over and above any other nationality in Nigeria because they are better at the use of their superior commercial acumen for trade.

“At another, they play the victim by crying of marginalization the most. Power in a multi-party democracy is never secured through threats and intimidation, nor is it obtained by jeremiads out of pity.

“This is because democracy is a contest of ideas and reason and is never a bullfight. Igbos cannot agitate for separation and hanker for president by still expecting the country would not be scared of voting them for the presidency.

“Igbos may wish to recall that Senator McCain lost the elections because he had [Mrs Palin] who was governor of the state of Alaska. This was also because her husband was accused of attending a meeting of separatists who wish the state of Alaska to leave [the] USA and join Russia.

“I do not see how somebody from Scotland, Catalan, Quebec, Aceh or Xinjiang could dream of being voted president of their countries. Reason: Such a person would most likely play Gorbachev.”

While reacting to the comment, Ohanaeze’s Deputy spokesperson Chuks Ibegbu, has, however, claimed that: “What Sani said is rubbish because what Boko Haram is talking about, is it not secession?

Boko Haram is talking about Islamic Caliphate, but it did not stop Buhari from becoming a President. What Sani said has no meaning, its complete ‘brabadash.’ Boko Haram did not stop Buhari so those agitating for Biafra like IPOB can’t stop us from becoming President in 2023. I insist, 2023 is our turn to become president.”