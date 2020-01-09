2023: Jonathan’s Former Aide Lists How PDP Can Challenge APC

A former presidential aide Doyin Okupe has told the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to, among others, rebrand, the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Concise News reports that Okupe, an aide to immediate ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, gave the counsel on Wednesday in a tweet on his handle.

According to him, the PDP will emerge victoriously in the coming general elections in the West African nation if his suggestions are taken.

“An agenda for PDP in 2023,” he tweeted. “Rename, rebrand, rebuild, reform, realign, reboot, recharge. Happy new year.”

In another post on Facebook, Okupe added, “For the past 9years the Nigerian opposition parties, AD, ACN, APC successfully and unrestrained, smeared, severely damaged and discredited the name PDP before the Nigerian electorates.

“A large section of the Nigerian electorates have wrongly been made to believe that the PDP only exists to loot and fleece the economy of [the] Nigerian state.

“Unfortunately, the PDP allowed this evil concept to sink and this was largely unsuccessfully challenged. The truth is that we lost the propaganda war even while in control of power.

“When the APC won the elections all hell was let loose. They went wickedly and unrelentingly overboard and further shredded the remains of the name PDP and seriously attempted to bury it.

“It is to the Glory of God and the intervention of Providence that caused the Apc itself to fumble and thoroughly mess up in terms of official corruption and prebendalism.”

He claimed that “To most Nigerians, today, there is no significant difference between PDP and APC. This is nothing to cheer because, if this perception continues till election in 2023, we can easily be muscled out of victory by the power of incumbency and Nigerians will not care a hoot. It will be a case of dog eat dog.”