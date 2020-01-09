2023: How Ndigbo Can Actualize Presidential Dream – Group

Unity is key for Ndigbo to actualize their dream of producing the successor to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, according to the pan-Igbo group Ndigbo United Forum (NUF).

In a statement on Wednesday in Enugu State, the Acting President General of NUF Goddy Ezenagu called on politicians in the South-East to sheathe their swords to ensure Ndigbo clinch Nigeria’s number one seat in 2023.

Ezenagu claimed that it was unlawful for the South-East region to be denied the opportunity of producing the country’s president as the Ndigbo are part of Nigeria.

“We pray for peace, love and understanding among Ndigbo in 2020 and beyond. It is only in the atmosphere of peace and love that we could pursue our rights and privileges, which includes but not limited to producing the president of this country,” he said.

“The issue of the 2023 presidential election has taken a centre stage. The Igbo nation lost out completely at the centre, as we are not adequately represented as one of the third major components of the Nigerian project. The issue of federal character has been jettisoned. This situation must change forthwith.”

Furthermore, he urged the two major political parties – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) – to “facilitate the possibility of the Igbo securing the presidency by fielding only Igbo candidates in 2023.”

He claimed that “This will be in consonance with the principles of equity, natural justice, good conscience.”