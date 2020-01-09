Home » 2020 UTME: Prospective Candidates Storm NIMC Lagos Office For NIN

2020 UTME: Prospective Candidates Storm NIMC Lagos Office For NIN

By - 12 minutes ago on January 09, 2020
2020 UTME: Prospective Candidates Storm NIMC Lagos Office For NIN

Prospective UTME candidates storm NIMC Lagos office/NAN

Prospective candidates for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) have stormed the Lagos office of National Identity Management Commission, (NIMC) to register for their National Identification Number (NIN).

The students who trooped out in their large numbers were seen as early as 7am today both in and outside the Lagos State Enrolment Centres of NIMC office at 1b Obafemi Awolowo Way, Alausa Ikeja, reports NAN.

This is coming after the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) called on all prospective candidates for its 2020 UTME to acquire the NIN to ensure the biometric and other necessary details of a candidate were captured, to check examination malpractice.

The Acting-Director-General of National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Hadiza Dagabana, further explained that making NIN a criterion for all examinations in the country would help to stop impersonation and other forms of malpractices.

She informed that registration for NIN had already started at the Primary School level of education across the country.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Donatus Anichukwueze is a journalism graduate from the Lagos State University, School of Communication. He's a writer with special interest in technology, sports, entertainment and politics. He's also a true and true Chelsea FC fan.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters 

Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. 

Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply. 


Click To Add Concise News To Home Screen.