‘Yahoo Yahoo’: UNIBEN Partners EFCC To Tackle Cyber-crime

By - 17 minutes ago on January 08, 2020
EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu/File

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) Lilian Salami, wants the partnership of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to tackle internet fraud called “Yahoo Yahoo,” Concise News reports.

Concise News understands that Salami said this on Monday as she visited the EFCC Zonal Head Muhtar Bello in his office in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

According to her, “We are here to seek for collaboration in terms of knowledge sharing, to partner with the EFCC in sharpening our tools as nobody knows it all.”

On his part,  Muhtar reiterated EFCC’s commitment to fighting economic and financial crimes in the West African nation.

The UNIBEN VC was accompanied to the visit by the school’s Deputy VC Joel Agolagba and the University Registrar Otasowie Oshodin.

 

 

Egobiambu Emmanuel is a Mass Communication graduate from the University of Benin. He is a media enthusiast, loves reading and writing, and has a special interest in personal development. Emmanuel is a reporter with Concise News.

