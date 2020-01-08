Wizkid Signed Biggest Deal Ever By African Artist- Grammy

Hours ago, Wizkid trended online after Grammy’s 2019 report that the singer signed the biggest deal yet by an African music star with RCA Records in 2016, resurfaced online.
A report on the official website of the Grammy Awards, says that Drake’s 2016 international hit, One Dance which was once the most-streamed song on Spotify was a stepping stone for Wizkid.
“Currently, Afrobeats is the next international sound sweeping pop music. Major stars like Kanye West and Rick Ross have all collaborated with Afrobeats acts.
“Drake’s 2016 international hit One Dance, once the most-streamed song on Spotify, featured Nigerian Afrobeats artist Wizkid, who would go on to sign with RCA Records in what became the biggest record deal ever for an African artist.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.