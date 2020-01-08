Wizkid Signed Biggest Deal Ever By African Artist- Grammy

Hours ago, Wizkid trended online after Grammy’s 2019 report that the singer signed the biggest deal yet by an African music star with RCA Records in 2016, resurfaced online.

A report on the official website of the Grammy Awards, says that Drake’s 2016 international hit, One Dance which was once the most-streamed song on Spotify was a stepping stone for Wizkid.

“Currently, Afrobeats is the next international sound sweeping pop music. Major stars like Kanye West and Rick Ross have all collaborated with Afrobeats acts.

“Drake’s 2016 international hit One Dance, once the most-streamed song on Spotify, featured Nigerian Afrobeats artist Wizkid, who would go on to sign with RCA Records in what became the biggest record deal ever for an African artist.”