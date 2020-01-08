Watch: Romantic Moment Gedoni Proposed To Khafi

The much anticipated video of moment former BBNaija housemate, Gedoni proposed to his in-house lover, Khafi Kareem has surfaced online.
Concise News reports that the lovebirds got engaged on Christmas Day, December 25, during their holiday in South Africa.
The video of their engagement shared on Khafi’s YouTube channel entails a compilation of their romantic holiday vacation in Cape Verde, ending with the heartwarming proposal.
Khafi and Gedoni are the second pair of lovers who took their love affair beyond the reality show. Recently Teddy A and Bam Bam also got married after meeting on the show.
Recall that their in-house relationship stirred much controversies on social media platforms, with their consequent raunchy moments, as many believed that their relationship won’t last.
