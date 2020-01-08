Home » US Vs Iran: What Pastor Adeboye’s Son Said About President Trump

US Vs Iran: What Pastor Adeboye’s Son Said About President Trump

By - 5 minutes ago on January 08, 2020
President Donald Trump (image credit: AFP)

Leke Adeboye, the son of General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, has said the US President, Donald Trump as an inspiration.

Concise News understands that Leke said this following growing tension between the United States of America and Iran.

According to a post on his Instagram page, Adeboye’s son said: “One of the men of the year 2019, was and is still Donald J Trump. As in the guy is just an inspiration.

“He is like if you want to be crazy then! Rascality does not have a monopoly. Welcome to 2020, when others were talking about defending Jesus, someone already cut off an ear, Thank God for the person moved, it would have been the whole head. I did not come to talk.”

US Vs Iran: Oil Prices Go up 

Meanwhile, oil prices moved up Wednesday morning after Iran fired a barrage of ballistic missiles against two bases housing US and coalition forces in Iraq.

It was learned that the benchmark WTI jumped as much as 4.53 per cent to $65.54 a barrel before settling down slightly after Iran responded to the US killing of its military commander Qasem Soleimani.

“This morning, courageous fighters of the IRGC’s Air Force launched a successful operation called Operation Martyr Soleimani, with the code ‘Oh Zahra’ by firing tens of ground-to-ground missiles at the base of the terrorist and invasive U.S. forces,” the country’s state-run news outlet ISNA reported.

Oil Prices Go Up After Iran Attacks On US Bases

Image, reportedly of the missile attack (courtesy: Iranian state TV)

Tens of missiles were launched from Iran early Wednesday at two Iraq airbases, Al Asad and Erbil bases, housing US and coalition troops.

Iranian state TV had said ‘tens’ of surface-to-surface missiles were launched by Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

“Under missile attack from Iran,” Fox News reported a senior US military source in Iraq said.

