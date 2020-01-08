Home » UK Reacts To Iran’s Missile Attacks On Bases In Iraqi

UK Reacts To Iran's Missile Attacks On Bases In Iraqi

By - 12 minutes ago on January 08, 2020
UK Reacts To Iran's Missile Attacks On US Bases In Iraqi

Image, reportedly of the missile attack (courtesy: Iranian state TV)

Britain has condemned Iran’s missile attacks on Iraqi bases housing coalition military, and voiced concern over “reports of casualties” from the strikes.

Tens of missiles were launched from Iran early Wednesday at two Iraq airbases, Al Asad and Erbil bases, housing US and coalition troops.

“We condemn this attack on Iraqi military bases hosting Coalition – including British – forces,” said Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

“We are concerned by reports of casualties and use of ballistic missiles.”

Iranian state TV had said ‘tens’ of surface-to-surface missiles were launched by Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

‘Under missile attack from Iran,’ Fox News reported a senior US military source in Iraq said.

‘These are either cruise missiles or short range ballistic missiles. All over the country.’

The incident comes as the US and Iran stand on the brink of open war, after the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani.

“This morning, courageous fighters of the IRGC’s Air Force launched a successful operation called Operation Martyr Soleimani, with the code ‘Oh Zahra’ by firing tens of ground-to-ground missiles at the base of the terrorist and invasive U.S. forces,” the country’s state-run news outlet ISNA reported.

