Trump Reacts To Iran Attacks On Two US Bases In Iraq

US President Donald Trump has confirmed the Iranian missile attacks on US bases in Iraq early on Wednesday, Concise News reports.

Tens of missiles were launched from Iran early Wednesday at two Iraq airbases, Al Asad and Erbil bases, housing US and coalition troops.

Iranian state TV said ‘tens’ of surface-to-surface missiles were launched by Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Although Trump promised to make a statement later today on the attack, he said “all is well” and “so far so good”, along with his boast about America’s military power.

“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning”.

His comment on Twitter came after he was reported to have held an emergency war council meeting after Iran sent missiles to some US military facilities in Iraq.