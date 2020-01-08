Speed Darlington Vows To ‘Tie Tunde Ednut’s Future

The beef between controversial US-based rapper Speed Darlington and Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut seem unending, as the former has threatened to pay a traditionalist a sum of twenty thousand Naira to ‘tie down the future’ of the latter.

Concise News reports that the drama began when Ednut shared a post about helping Darlington come into limelight.

According to the blogger, no one would have known the rapper if not for his instant push, adding that he deserves some form of appreciation from Darlington.

Infuriated by Ednut’s claim, Darlington, in a video on social media threatened to get the blogger deported with the aid of a traditionalist.

In another video, the rapper laid heavy curses on Ednut, warning the blogger never to share any post that has to do with him.

This platforms reports that this is not the first time Darlignton is sending a strict warning to Ednut, not to post his videos on his social handles.