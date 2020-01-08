Russian President Putin Meets Syrian Counterpart Al-Assad

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Damascus on Tuesday and met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
State news agency (SANA) said the two leaders met at a gathering location of Russian forces in Syria’s capital Damascus.
They were briefed by the head of the Russian forces in Syria on the situation in the country.
Putin congratulated the Russian soldiers on the Christmas occasion while Assad expressed appreciation for the deployment of the Russian forces.
During their meeting, Putin told Assad that a stride has been made in regaining the structure of the Syrian state and the territorial integrity of Syria, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in a statement.
This is Putin’s first visit to Damascus since the Syrian war broke out in 2013 and the second to the Arab country.
