PDP Chairman Dies After Slumping

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi West, Taiwo Kola-Ojo is dead.
Ojo slumped and died on Tuesday evening while playing lawn tennis, NAN reports.
The Kogi State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Bode Ogunmola who confirmed the death in a statement on Wednesday described Kola-Ojo’s death as sudden and shocking.
The statement said the PDP West Chairman unflinching contributions to the growth and success of the party in the state would be greatly missed.
The PDP prayed God to grant the immediate family, members of the deceased Chairman and the members of the party the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.
