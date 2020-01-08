Oil Price Surge: Buhari Meets NNPC GMD Kyari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met behind closed doors with the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mela Kyari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The agenda of the meeting was unknown at the time of this report.

It was understood that the meeting came amidst the escalating tension between the United States and Iran following the killing of an Iranian commander last week and the subsequent retaliatory attacks on military bases housing American troops in Iraq.

It was also gathered that the president, who equally serves as Minister of Petroleum Resources, would also be meeting with the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, later on Wednesday.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, gained 2.4% to reach $70.24 per barrel on Monday, the first time prices have hit that amount in more than seven months.