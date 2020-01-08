Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Wednesday, Jan. 8th, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Wednesday, January 8th, 2020.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed January 25 for the conduct of 28 outstanding elections spread across 11 states. INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, disclosed this to State House correspondents on Tuesday in Abuja, after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari along with top officials of the electoral body at the Presidential Villa.

The Federal Government has assured Nigerians that hostage taken by the insurgents will be returned safely to their families. It also condemned some of the appalling acts of terrorists especially during the festive period, adding that insurgents want Nigerians to see their beliefs as a reason to turn against one another. The government made this known in a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday said President Muhammadu Buhari’s “character and courage” are some of the attributes that will never make him accept the offer of a third term. Concise News reports that Tinubu, who divulged this at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, after a closed-door meeting with President Buhari, stated that no reasonable politician who had worked with him would consider such idea.

The Nigerian Army has confirmed an ambush by the Boko Haram terrorists on the convoy of the theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), Maj.-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, on Monday. Concise News reports that the Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, in a statement on Tuesday, disclosed that the attack took place about two Kilometers to Auno in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council has called for the establishment of a joint security outfit to address insecurity issues in the South-East region. The Ohanaeze youths said this in a statement on Tuesday following the launch of a regional security outfit in the South-West tagged Amotekun.

The Minister of Power, Mamman Saleh has claimed that the “cabal” in his ministry has vowed to deny Nigerians constant power supply, Concise News reports. Saleh said this in a statement on Monday while reacting to criticism that followed his suspension of some top officials in the ministry.

The Nigerian army has vowed to investigate the allegation of extortion of commuters by its personnel in Borno state, northeast Nigeria. Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno was, Monday, reported to have accused soldiers of Operation LAFIYA DOLE deployed along Maiduguri – Damaturu Road of extorting commuters and causing them unnecessary hardship. Spokesman for the army, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, in a statement on Tuesday, said that the Nigerian army, as a professional and disciplined institution, viewed such allegation seriously.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from conducting a fresh election to replace 14 Edo House of Assembly members-elect yet to be inaugurated to take their seats. Justice Ahmed Mohammed on Tuesday restained the electoral body from conducting any election to fill the 14 seats declared vacant, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit against the leadership of the house.

Tens of missiles were launched from Iran early Wednesday at two Iraq airbases, Al Asad and Erbil bases, housing US and coalition troops. Iranian state TV said ‘tens’ of surface-to-surface missiles were launched by Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Senegal international Sadio Mane has won the 2019 CAF African Player of the Year award after scoring the highest vote to defeat his Liverpool teammate Mohammed Salah and Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez. Concise News reports that Mane, who had been a finalist in the previous three editions, was announced the winner of the 2019 edition in Hurghada on Tuesday.

