N-Power: Payment Complaint Still Being ‘Lodged’ Against Scheme

Some beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme are still complaining about non-payment of their monthly stipends, Concise News reports.
This online news medium observed that these beneficiaries bemoan that their ‘several’ complaints are not being solved.
N-Power beneficiaries are entitled to a monthly stipend of N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars).
See some comments below:
Am Babatunde Frm Ogun State Am Still Been Owed 3 Month Stipent Frm Nov2018-jan2019 Pls Help. Thanks help me fast track the process for the release of the arrears.
— Egunleti Babatunde (@_tunnex) January 7, 2020
Yes we do. Thank you for the care.
My question is on backlogs! Please, now that our data has been moved to @FMHDSD headed by Hon Min. @Sadiya_farouq, do we go over to repeat the process of backlog request fresh, or it will still be paid in batches?
Thank you.
— Muhammad Ahmad (@MuhamadahmadY) January 7, 2020
@npower_ng yeah, but November stipend is still pending. I have not been paid.
— Chinedu Samuel Ezeudoka (@CEzeudoka) January 7, 2020
Yes, but please you guys should do something about our backlog payment. 2016 batch. Mine is five months, December 2016 – April 2017. Its very painful to work without been paid. Its very unfair.
— John Ijeoma Rachael (@ijeomarachael) January 7, 2020
It’s very unfair this handler you never attends to my complaint. I have 23 months backlogs all my efforts to get back to you was proof aborted after I have provided all you requested of me through mail . If there is any way u can help Pls do.
— Lolu. (@Regged02) January 7, 2020
N- Tech Hardware are yet to receive their Nov/ Dec Stipend pls is the problem, or are we out of the program
— Abdulwhab Taofeeq (@webagecafe) January 7, 2020
Hello npower. I haven’t been paid my stipend since September. What is the issue please?
— Prince (@Prince32021542) January 7, 2020
Please what of us that have not collected our stipends for 10 months now but are still teaching and we submitted the requirements for unknown registration.
— Anieokpon Ekpo (@AnieMikeEkpo) January 8, 2020
