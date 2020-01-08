Home » N-Power: Payment Complaint Still Being ‘Lodged’ Against Scheme

N-Power: Payment Complaint Still Being ‘Lodged’ Against Scheme

By - 45 minutes ago on January 08, 2020
Latest N-Power News Today

N-Power beneficiaries

Some beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme are still complaining about non-payment of their monthly stipends, Concise News reports.

This online news medium observed that these beneficiaries bemoan that their ‘several’ complaints are not being solved.

N-Power beneficiaries are entitled to a monthly stipend of N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars).

See some comments below:

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters 

Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. 

Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply. 


Click To Add Concise News To Home Screen.