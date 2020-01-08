American rapper, Dwayne Carter better known as Lil Wayne has joined the league of foreign stars who yearn to visit Nigeria, the most populous black nation.

Concise News reports that Wayne, in an interview in the US, was asked where in the world he would love to visit.

Surprisingly, the rapper mentioned Nigeria which he describes as ‘lit’.

“I have never been to Nigeria and that is the place that I would love to go to, I have never been to and Egypt. I heard Nigeria is lit. I had a whole different idea of the place…” Wayne said.

Unbelievable Reason Ed Sheeran Wants To Visit Nigeria

British A-list singer, Ed Sheeran recently revealed that he plans to visit Nigeria after so much he has heard about the country’s jollof rice delicacy.

Information has it that the singer made this statement at the Nordoff Robbins Awards in London.

He stated that he wants to go to Africa to rest, after his ongoing Divide World Tour, which is set to end in August.

Furthermore, he said that he needs to go to Nigeria specifically because he has heard that the Jollof rice is good.

He said, “I’ve got to get back to Africa. After the tour I want to go and chill out there.

“I was in Ghana a few years back and I loved it. Now I need to go to Nigeria. I heard the jollof rice is really good there.”