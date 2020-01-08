Latest N-Power News Today Wednesday 8th January 2020

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Wednesday January 8th, 2020, on Concise News.

Here are the latest N-Power news headlines

N-Power: FG Confirms It Has Suspended Erring Beneficiaries (See State Affected)

Following an investigative report about the N-Power scheme by a prominent newspaper in December 2019, the Federal Government of Nigeria has ordered the immediate suspension of the N-Teach ghost beneficiaries in Sokoto State.

Zayanu Dalhatu, the desk officer of N-Power in the state, confirmed the suspension of the truant beneficiaries on Monday, noting that the FG, through the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP), had also ordered further investigations on the N-Power ghost teachers, operating in cahoots with corrupt school principals in the state.

It would be recalled that after the exposé, the Muhammadu Buhari government vowed to suspend all erring N-Power volunteers across the country. Read more here.

N-Power: Payment Complaint Still Being ‘Lodged’ Against Scheme

Some beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme are still complaining about non-payment of their monthly stipends.

This online news medium observed that these beneficiaries bemoan that their ‘several’ complaints are not being solved.

N-Power beneficiaries are entitled to a monthly stipend of N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars). Read more here.

And that’s all for today on the latest N-Power news on Concise News. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this dependable online news medium. Do enjoy the rest of your day!