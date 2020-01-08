Lady Gaga Opens Up On Sexual Assault Experience

Award-winning US singer, Stefani Germanotta, better known as Lady Gaga has recounted her experience after she was sexually assaulted at the age of 19.

Speaking during an interview with Oprah Winfrey to kick off the TV host’s nine-city ‘2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour with WW’, Lady Gaga said she was raped repeatedly at that age.

“I also developed PTSD as a result of being raped and also not processing that trauma. I did not have anyone help me. I did not have a therapist. I did not have a psychiatrist. I did not have a doctor help me through it. I just all of a sudden became a star and was traveling the world, going from hotel room to garage to limo to stage, and I never dealt with it.”

According to the songstress, she had thought she would die due to the experience, but rather it molded her into who she is.

“I was afraid I was gonna die,” said the singer as she held back tears.

“I would say I lived that way for about five years. And I’d rather face that, those five years, because they made me who I am.”

“This happened for a reason. All the things I’ve been through. I was supposed to go through this. Even the rape—all of it. I radically accepted they happened because God was saying to me, ‘I’m gonna show you pain. And then you’re going to help other people who are in pain because you’re going to understand it,” she said.

“Now, when I see someone in pain I can’t look away. I’m in pain too. Now, I’m in problem-solving mode. I’ve got my suit on and my heels and I’m ready to go.” the 33-year-old said.