Iraq Reacts To Iran’s Missile Strikes

President of Iraq Barham Saleh has condemned Iran’s firing of missiles at Iraqi bases where the US and other foreign troops are based.

Saleh said he feared “dangerous developments” in the region.

“We denounce the Iranian missile bombing that hit military installations on Iraqi territory and renew our rejection of the repeated violation of state sovereignty and the transformation of Iraq into a battlefield for warring sides,” a statement from his office read.

Iran launched the missiles early Wednesday in response to the killing of senior Revolution Guards commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Iraq last week.

“This morning, courageous fighters of the IRGC’s Air Force launched a successful operation called Operation Martyr Soleimani, with the code ‘Oh Zahra’ by firing tens of ground-to-ground missiles at the base of the terrorist and invasive U.S. forces,” the country’s state-run news outlet ISNA reported.

Iranian state TV had said ‘tens’ of surface-to-surface missiles were launched by Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

“Under missile attack from Iran,” Fox News reported a senior US military source in Iraq said.

“These are either cruise missiles or short range ballistic missiles. All over the country.”