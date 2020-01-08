A Ukrainian Boeing-737 with over 176 people on board crashed in Iran after taking off from Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran Wednesday, according to local media.

According to state news agency IRNA, 167 passengers and nine crew members were on board the aircraft operated by Ukraine International Airlines.

The head of Red Crescent told semi-official news agency ISNA that all passengers are likely dead.

Preliminary reports suggest that the plane was en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Reports also say that rescue teams have been sent to the area, near the airport, where the aircraft crashed.

“My sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of all passengers and crew,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, noting that efforts were being made to establish the circumstances of the crash.