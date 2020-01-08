IGP Adamu Condemns Misuse Of Firearms, Rights Violation

Nigeria’s number one police officer, Mohammed Adamu, has condemned the rise of misuse of firearms, deployment of officers on unauthorised duties and the violation of rights of the citizens.

The Inspector-General of Police gave the condemnation while addressing the commanders in charge of the Police Mobile Force, Special Protection Unit and the Counter-Terrorism Unit at the force headquarters, Abuja, on Wednesday,

While speaking, Adamu threatened to sanction any police commander who set up illegal checkpoints., noting that the commanders would be held liable for the infractions by their men.

The IG asked the commanders to focus on their primary duty of protecting lives and property and to ensure compliance with Force Orders and directives.

The Police chief said that indiscipline would henceforth attract stern disciplinary actions against the commanders, including removal for lacking professional leadership and competency.

He drew the officers’ attention to the recent admonition by the President Muhammadu Buhari in which he said the police would not only be judged by the number of crimes they had busted but the extent to which they conformed to professional and legal standards.

Adamu said: “In line with this presidential warning, I charge you to return to your bases with a new orientation and firm determination to demonstrate competent and firm leadership that will not only sustain your profile as courageous and professional commanders but as one that will never compromise discipline and respect for the rights of citizens.”

Meanwhile, 40 Deputy Commissioners of Police promoted to Commissioner of Police by the Police Service Commission (PSC) have been decorated by the police boss.

He disclosed that 10,114 officers had been promoted on merit since January 2019 to date. The police boss enjoined the men to demonstrate sound professional judgment in all their decisions “knowing that you could be called to account for your actions and inactions.”