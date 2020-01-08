I Didn’t Want People To Know I Loved Adekunle Gold – Simi

Award-winning songstress, Simi and her heartthrob Adekunle Gold have over time won the hearts of many on social media since they tied the knot last year.

The duo have been serving fans and critics love and couple goals, sometimes through exchange of words on Twitter.

Well, Simi while responding to a tweet on Wednesday, revealed that she didn’t want people to know she was in love with someone called Adekunle.

This came after a follower on the micro-blogging platform revealed that her hit song “Joromi” was her favourite.

Responding, another follower “said “The energy is different, I guess you were in a happy space when you recorded.. My favorite jam too and your first song Tiff”

Simi then replied, saying she never planned to use, “Joromi” that the initial plan was “Dekunle Dekunle, I want you to love me”, but she didn’t want it to sound like she loved him that much.

“Lol Happy place? Where? I was over it. I wrote like 4 songs on the beat before I wrote Joromi. I was actually going to use “Dekunle Dekunle – I want you to love me” – but I already had “Take Me back” and I didn’t wanna sound like I liked somebody called Kunle that much.” Simi tweeted.

Meanwhile, Simi while narrating how she met her husband sometime ago, stated that she had known him as the king of photoshop and not a singer until they had their first meeting.

The celebrity couple sealed their love with a low key traditional wedding in Lagos, last year with a few friends and family members in attendance.