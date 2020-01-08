Harry Maguire Suffer Major Injury Ahead Of Liverpool Clash

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has suffered a torn hip muscle ahead of the Red Devils’ clash with Liverpool in the Premier League later this month.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was already resigned to being without midfield duo Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay for the trip to Anfield on Sunday week.

Maguire suffered the problem during the first half of the goalless FA Cup third-round tie at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, but played on through the second half.

He missed Tuesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg defeat by Manchester City at Old Trafford, after which United face a home FA Cup replay against Wolves, two Premier League matches – at Liverpool and at home to Burnley – and the second leg of their tie against Pep Guardiola’s side.

That, though, appears to have aggravated the injury, with the Telegraph reporting that the England international has undergone scans that confirmed the damage.

And while no timescale has been set for his recovery, Maguire is unlikely to feature against Liverpool.

United have few centre-back options, with Eric Bailly having only recently returned to full training after six months out with a serious knee injury and Marcos Rojo poised to leave this month.