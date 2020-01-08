Goodluck Jonathan Speaks On Running For Presidency In 2023

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has dismissed claims that he is seeking a return to office as president of Nigeria, according to his media aide Ikechukwu Eze.

There were speculations that the former Nigerian leader, who lost power to President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 election, was being pressured to run again.

“There was nothing like that,” Jonathan’s spokesman Ikechukwu Eze said in a statement.

“The former President has not made any comments nor spoken to anyone on the coming elections.”

Jonathan, who was Nigeria’s president from 2009 till 2015, succeeded Uma’aru Musa Ya’ardua who died in office after an illness.

His loss to Buhari’s APC in 2015 ended the 16-year control of the federal government by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“He (Jonathan) is busy concentrating on his foundation, The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF), and its work of promoting peace, sustainable democracy and youth empowerment in Africa,” Eze said.

According to him, the recent rumours are recycled stories that were circulated on the internet before the 2019 general election.

“If you check online, you will discover that a story with similar headline had been published in the past by few shady online sources,” Eze said.