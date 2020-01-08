FG Not Different From Boko Haram, Says Bishop Kukah

The Bishop of Sokoto Diocese Mathew Kukah has alleged that only a little difference exists between the Nigerian government and the terrorist group Boko Haram.

Concise News understands that Bishop Kukah said this recently in the United Kingdom as he spoke with Catholic Charity Aid to the Church in Need.

He was reacting to the beheading of 10 persons, believed to be Christians, by some extremists.

According to him, the Nigerian government, like Boko Haram, is using several means to establish Islamic dominance in the West African nation.

The outspoken clergyman, however, noted that the only “The only difference between the government and Boko Haram is (that) Boko Haram is holding a bomb.

“They are using the levers of power to secure the supremacy of Islam, which then gives more weight to the idea that it can be achieved by violence. With the situation in Nigeria, it is hard to see the moral basis they have to defeat Boko Haram. They have created the conditions to make it possible for Boko Haram to behave the way they are behaving.”

He warned that “If the people in power don’t do enough to integrate Christians then they give oxygen to Islamism. If they have countries where everybody is Muslim in power then you give vent to the idea that Islam should be supreme.”

The clergyman claimed that “Western nations are not doing enough. They have shown that the resources of Africa are more important than ordinary people.

“Clearly, the Western nations could have reduced the influence of Boko Haram by 80 or 90 per cent but they have deliberately not done enough.”

Bishop Kukah added: “Christians have every reason to feel insecure, also there is a general feeling of their marginalisation from the political process. If the principles of our religion were different, there would be a civil war by now.

“It is the glory of our religion that this hasn’t happened. It is difficult to preach peace in this context. Any resolution depends on how Christians decide to react. They won’t use violence but what will they do?”